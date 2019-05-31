Mugshots : Madison County : 05/30/19 – 05/31/19

1/11 Sedarious Fuller Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/11 Charles Liston Failure to appear

3/11 Bobby Morgan Failure to appear

4/11 Curtis McLean Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



5/11 Eldon Bills Jr. Simple domestic assault, vandalism

6/11 Anthony Greenway Harassment domestic assault

7/11 Marilyn Smith Violation of probation

8/11 Jarmald Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/11 Ricco Jenkins Violation of probation, failure to comply

10/11 William Garner Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

11/11 William Bradley Violation of community corrections























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/31/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.