Mugshots : Madison County : 05/30/19 – 05/31/19 May 31, 2019

Sedarious Fuller Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

Charles Liston Failure to appear

Bobby Morgan Failure to appear

Curtis McLean Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II & VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Eldon Bills Jr. Simple domestic assault, vandalism

Anthony Greenway Harassment domestic assault

Marilyn Smith Violation of probation

Jarmald Greer Driving on revoked/suspended license

Ricco Jenkins Violation of probation, failure to comply

William Garner Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

William Bradley Violation of community corrections

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/31/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.