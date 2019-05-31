Police seek to ID person of interest in Jackson florist burglary

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a break-in at a local florist.

Surveillance video shows an unidentified male break into Sands Florist, located at 18 Old Hickory Cove, on May 18, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The person of interest broke the front window to get into the building and then left with an undetermined amount of cash and property.

Police say the same person also broke into other businesses in the area.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).