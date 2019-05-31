Police seek to ID person of interest in stolen debit card investigation

1/3

2/3

3/3





JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a person of interest as they investigate the use of a stolen debit card at a store in the Old Hickory Mall.

The stolen card was used May 7 at Kids Foot Locker, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Surveillance video captures an unidentified man buying items from the store around the same time the stolen card was used, the release says.

Police say the man was wearing a black shirt with a white logo.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).