Slight Chance for Rain Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, May 31st

Thanks to lower dew points, the heat has been a bit more bearable today! After starting out in the upper 50s earlier on today, we’re in the 80s this afternoon. Another cold front will come through this weekend bringing another break from the heat early next week, but this will also give us a potential for showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly clear skies are likely to continue tonight with temperatures falling to the lower 60s by sunrise Saturday. There’s a slight chance for rain tomorrow (10%) with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s during the afternoon. There’s a little bit more edge to the likelihood for rain to fall Saturday night with a cold front coming through on Sunday. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by Sunday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com