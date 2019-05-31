State, local officials cut ribbon for new Grand Junction farmers market

GRAND JUNCTION, Tenn. — The Grand Junction farmers market sells fresh food and other homemade local goods.

“This is a huge plus for the community, making sure they have good nutritional food,” Congressman Mark Green said. “It’s also an excellent example of collaboration between state, local and federal government.”

Congressman Green says the farmers market was possible thanks to grants from the state and federal levels, and that local officials came up with the idea.

The Grand Junction farmers market is the first of its kind in the area, which is considered a food desert.

“Tragically, this is a distressed county and a food desert, so having good access, easy access, to nutritional food makes all the difference in the world for young people, especially growing children,” Congressman Green said.

The farmers market will not only feed the community but also bring residents and farmers together.

“The farmers are here and they can sell directly to the consumer, and they can educate the consumer, and they learn where their food comes from, what the management practices are for that food, so it’s a win-win,” Tennessee Department of Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher said. “The farmer also gets a little extra money in their pocket because they’re selling directly.”