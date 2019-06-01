A Slight Chance Of Rain Through The Weekend

Weather Update – 11:00 p.m. – Saturday, June 1st

We started off cool this morning in the upper 50’s and yet we are on our way to the upper 80’s later this afternoon. Most of us stay dry but we can’t rule out a small shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon to evening hours. There will be that small chance all weekend. Today, Mostly sunny with highs 86-88 degrees and mostly calm winds.

There’s a slight chance for rain today (10%) with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s during the afternoon. There’s a little bit more edge to the likelihood for rain to fall Saturday night with a cold front coming through on Sunday. The risk for severe weather looks low but there may be some gusty winds with these storms – especially in northwest Tennessee. Temperatures will fall to the middle 60s by Sunday morning. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest hour-by-hour forecast for the weekend and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

