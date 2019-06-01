Local mother holds gun safety fun day

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local mother is investing in neighborhood children after tragically losing one of her own.

Tanya Rivers, the mother of James Rivers who was accidentally shot by a family member a few months ago, is hosting a fun day at Parkview Park. She says the purpose behind this event is to honor her son by raising awareness on gun safety and offering neighborhood children alternative modes of fun.

Rivers explains her goal behind the event.

“To keep kids from using guns… by his death, it brought some goodness out of it, but still that is something we have to fight with everyday,” said Rivers.

Rivers says she plans to make this an annual event.