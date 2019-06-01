Runners participate in 6th annual Splash and Dash

JACKSON, Tenn. – This weekend hundreds of people are tying up their running shoes in support of a good cause.

Saturday, the Therapy and Learning Center of Jackson held its annual 5k Splash and Dash.

The event was held at West Jackson Baptist Church and consisted of a 5k and 1 mile run and walk.

The director with the Therapy and Learning Center of Jackson says about 750 people came out to the event while being blasted with colorful powder, silly string and washable paint.

“We have kids of all ages and abilities, their families and parents coming and running. It’s a beautiful day today and so they are going to get out, get wet, get some color splashed on them and have a good time,” said Ron Kwasigroh, director with the Therapy and Learning Center of Jackson.

This is the 6th year for the Splash and dash to be held.