JACKSON, Tenn– ‘Bend and Brew’ was hosted at Atlas Fitness in North Jackson.

With attendees stretching out with some yoga, and cleansing their pallets with a little beer.

Beer was provided by Hub City Craft Beers.

“We thought we would offer a yoga class, but to get some more people maybe interested. We thought we would put a little twist on it and offer some beer with it,” said Kristen White, owner of Atlas.

This is a first time event for Atlas Fitness.