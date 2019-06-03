Funeral services for Dupree “Peesie” Davis, age 96, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 1:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens. Mr. Davis passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at his residence.

Visitation and Family Hour will begin Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Davis will lie in state Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints from 12:00 pm until time of service.

