Early voting reaches all-time high in Jackson runoff election

JACKSON, Tenn. — With three and a half days of early voting on the books, turnout is better than expected.

“We’re so encouraged to see this many people coming out and participating in this election,” Madison County Election Administrator Kim Buckley said. “It’s such an important decision to make for our community. It is really good to see this many people coming out.”

As of June 1, that number sits at 3,137, according to the Madison County Election Commission.

That number exceeds any amount for a Jackson city election since the idea of early voting started in 1994.

“I just think people realize that local elections are very important and that it affects our life in so many ways,” Buckley said. “Sometimes turnout dips in the second week. We’re going to be watching closely for that, but I hope it does not.”

Buckley encourages registered voters to come out and be a part of this community decision.

You can be a part of these early voting statistics by coming out from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and cast your early vote until June 13.

Don’t forget your photo ID, and you can early vote at the Madison County Election Commission.