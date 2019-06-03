Juanita Taylor Kirkpatrick, age 90 passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at her residence. Funeral Services for Mrs. Kirkpatrick will be conducted on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home, with Rev. Susie Riley officiating. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Kirkpatrick family will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. in the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Mrs. Kirkpatrick was born December 23, 1928 to the late Henry and Fannie Alexander Taylor. She lived most of her life in the Holly Grove Community in Haywood County.

She was a graduate of Haywood High School and the University of Tennessee of Knoxville. She excelled in teaching many students typewriting and bookkeeping. Many of her students captured honors in typing competitions. She later became an accountant for United Foods which later became PictSweet.

She was a member of Providence United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and served as a counselor for youth fellowship.

Her horticulture interest involved farm operations and the Bells Garden Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Jessie Helen Taylor and Betty Jean Taylor Outlaw and brother in laws, Larry Outlaw and Ben Sutton.

She is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Taylor Sutton of Tyler, TX, one nephew, Gene (Jan) Outlaw, one niece, Sherri (Tommy) Gaters and two great nephews, Taylor (Emily) Outlaw and Hunter Gaters, all of Bells, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Alton Williamson, 821 Providence Road, Jackson, TN 38301

