Local blood center is asking for blood donation; big prize to winner

JACKSON, Tenn. — Summer is approaching and one local blood center is urging donors to help during a time of need.

Lifeline Blood Services manager of community service Tammy Hurst says it’s vital to donate blood this summer.

“Summer time, we have a lot of struggle with people getting out of the routine because they are on vacation and they are doing other things and they are not as likely to come out and donate,” said Hurst.

Anyone can donate blood from now until August 31. One person will win a 2019 Ford Fiesta.

“Blood is needed every single day in West Tennessee. Blood is needed all over the United States of America. Every 3 seconds, someone needs blood,” said Hurst.

Jeff Mahan, general manager at Mahan Ford in Paris says they were happy to make this special donation.

“We were asked to give a car away this summer for the Summer Blood Drive and we decided to do that for many reasons,” said Mahan. “Number one, it felt right when we were asked and we want to give back to the communities that have been supporting us.”

“Main thing is to know is you’re coming out and you’re giving blood,” said Hurst. “You’re helping save lives to people even in your own community and it could be somebody you even know next door so please come out and give blood.”

Donors may register to win the car at any Lifeline Bloodmobile location or at Lifeline Blood Services on Sterling Farms Drive in north Jackson. Click on “Seen on 7” to see when the Bloodmobile will be in your area or give blood at Lifeline Blood Services.