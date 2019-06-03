Local kids enjoy the first day of summer camp at The Hub Club

JACKSON, Tenn.–“I feel like were more free here,” said a member of the Hub Club.



Director Johnny Dodd of the Hub Club said he just wants kids to have a good time.

“Number one, enjoy themselves, that’s what it’s all about and meet new friends,” said Dodd.

The kids even got to make new friends from the Jackson Police Department.

“If I’m going to go eat lunch with the kids, I’m going to play ball with them, that they relate to a guy in a uniform,” said Chief Julian Wiser of the Jackson Police Department.

Dodd said keeping kids busy during the summer will keep them out of the wrong place at the wrong time.

“Well they do anything from board games to outside activities,” said Dodd.

“We get to go on more trips and it’s a lot more people,” said a member of the Hub Club.

“I feel like we get to be free, social and but not just at home and sitting on the couch like I would like to be doing,” said another Hub Club member.

Enrollment is still open for kids, ages 6-16 from now through July 19, with a $125 fee for a t-shirt and events.

The Hub Club is located at 201 Ash Street in east Jackson. For additional information call (901) 500-8654.