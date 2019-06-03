Scattered Thunderstorms Throughout the Week

Weather Update – 11:15 p.m. – Monday, June 3rd

After very little rain over the weekend, West Tennessee is off to start June the same way we ended May – dry. If you’re hoping for showers, however, you might get more than you want! Later this week, our weather becomes much more active and we may end up making up the May rainfall deficit in a single week based on the forecast rainfall totals between now and next Monday!

TONIGHT

There’s a slight chance for rain overnight tonight, but mainly after midnight and for areas near the Mississippi River. Temperatures will fall to the lower 60s with low humidity allowing for near or below-average temperatures for an early June morning.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, especially in the morning and early afternoon. Not everyone will get rain, but those that do might see a heavy downpour. Those storms are likeliest to occur during the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We’re closely monitoring the potential for severe weather in addition to the excessive rainfall in the forecast for later this week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

