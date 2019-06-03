Sunny And Warm But Pleasant Today

Weather Update: Monday, June 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have a beautiful day on the way for the area. Temps this morning started off in the lower 60s under clear skies. We will remain entrenched in a broad upper level trough this week that will keep temps reasonable all week. At the surface an area of high pressure will keep the main flow today out of the north and east. That will allow some of the drier and less humid air associated with a polar continental air mass to move south into the Tennessee Valley. We will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. But it wont be all that humid at all. Enjoy!



