Upcoming baseball game will benefit Hardeman Adoptable Animals

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — You could enjoy a night out at the ballpark and support a local nonprofit at the same time.

The Memphis Redbirds will take on the Las Vegas Aviators at AutoZone Park in Memphis this month.

Hardeman Adoptable Animals, located in Bolivar, has been announced as the nonprofit of the game.

A portion of tickets purchased through the nonprofit will go directly to helping HAA save animals in Hardeman County.

A special will also be offered for children 12 and younger to receive free ice cream at the game.

The game will begin at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, June 16.

