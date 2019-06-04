A cancer survivor raises money for other cancer survivors

JACKSON, Tenn.–“1.7 people will be diagnosed with cancer in the United States,” said Executive Director of the Alice and Carl Kirkland Cancer Center, Gina Myracle.



For the month of June, cancer survivors around the country are being celebrated.

Many survivors in West Tennessee are treated at the Alice and Carl Kirkland Cancer Center.

The Kirkland Cancer Center has served over 6,000 patients since the last year, now one of those patients wants to serve them.

Barry Nabours, owner of the newly opened Coyote Blues is hosting a fundraiser for cancer patients that his wife helped think of.

“She said ‘Queso for a Cause’, and I said, ‘alright that’s got a good tone, a nice ring to it,” said Nabours.

Nabours said the idea came following his own battle with Squamous Cell Carcinoma Cancer in February.

“Fortunately it was only in my lymph node, everything else came back negative,” said Nabours.

Nabours partnered with the cancer center to raise money for others fighting cancer.

“He truly wants to give back to the community, so he just asked, how can I do it,” said Myracle.

“Without those people, I don’t know where Coyote Blues, if we would be open yet,” said Nabours.

Nabours hopes to sell enough queso to raise $5,000.

“I just knew that when I was there, that I was going to do something for them,” said Nabours.

For a chance to donate, head to Coyote Blues at 1430 Union University Drive.