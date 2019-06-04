City Council approves budget, other agenda items

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson City Council made several decisions Tuesday during their last meeting of the fiscal year. The first of those decisions? Making sure the budget for 2019-2020 is ready.

“It’s generally the same budget we had as last year. We just had to go through the formality for the Comptrollers’ approval to go ahead and have it in two reads,” Mayor Jerry Gist said.

The council also voted on an animal control ordinance, which would charge many pet owners $20 per year for animals that are not spayed or neutered.

That ordinance will go into effect on September 1.

“It’s a hindrance and a burden on our residents, especially our poor and senior citizens,” councilman Ernest Brooks II said.

And the city council voted on the public-private partnership between the city, Madison County and the Jackson-Madison County School System. That partnership would build two schools in Jackson.

Tuesday’s vote would cover the city’s liability if the project falls through.

“We want to make sure the city is covered, the developer is covered, that they’re not going to be spending money and have the bottom fall out and they lost their money,” Gist said.

“If the project does fall through, the city, the county and the school system are having to pay, but not the private part of this,” developer Hal Crocker said. “But our expenses are kind of already ingrained into the deal.”

Finally, the council looked at a new proposal about the Rockabilly Hall of Fame.

Since the death of Henry Harrison, the founder of the Rockabilly Hall of Fame, the city has now proposed to move the museum.

“They want the city to take some memorabilia out of the Hall of Fame and move it to the Carnegie, which is also a music museum, and the building, which will revert back to the city as a fire museum downtown,” Gist said.

That motion passed six-to-three.

Crocker says they’re hoping to break ground on the new Madison Academic and Jackson Central-Merry High School sometime this year.