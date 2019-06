Services for De’Travion Terrel Jarrett, age 18, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Jarrett passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Huntingdon, TN.

The family will receive friends Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.