Heart Association holds kickoff for Heart Walk

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee chapter of the American Heart Association kicked off its annual Heart Walk on Tuesday at Union University.

The kickoff luncheon included several guest speakers.

The theme for this year’s Heart Walk is superheroes.

Organizers say the event gives people a chance to start fundraising and recruiting efforts for the Heart Walk in the fall.

“The reason why the West Tennessee Heart Walk is so important is because we gather people from all over West Tennessee to come and fight back against heart and stroke, or cardiovascular disease and stroke,” said Christy Futrell, the West Tennessee regional director of the American Heart Association.

The walk is scheduled for Sept. 7 at Union University.