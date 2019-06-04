Kayak recall information

If you plan on hitting the water, you’ll want to check your equipment first.

Pelican has announced a recall for one of its kayaks called “The Catch 130 HD.”

Rivets used in the assembly of the rudder can reportedly fail, leading to hull leaks which affect the kayak’s buoyancy.

If you have one of these kayaks, you should stop using it. Pelican has instructions on their site on how to fix the problem and receive a free repair kit.

You can find more information, including repair instructions, at www.pelicansport.com/recall, contact them toll free at 1-888-669-6960 extension 24, or email recall@pelicansport.com.