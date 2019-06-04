Off-and-On Showers and Thunderstorms All Week

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Tuesday, June 4th

Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms remain possible this afternoon but we’ll get a break from the rain during the evening. We’re about to deal with showers off-and-on each day through the upcoming weekend, so be prepared at all times with an umbrella just in case!

TONIGHT

There’s a chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm overnight, so don’t be surprised by a rumble of thunder early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will start out near 70°F at sunrise.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible again tomorrow with locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning possible in the strongest storms. Rain is likeliest late in the morning through evening. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 80s during the afternoon. There’s more rain to come with a very wet end to this weeks forecast so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com