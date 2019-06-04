RIFA gets ready for another year of ‘Canstruction’

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–A local non-profit keeps a good cause going with a fun celebration.



RIFA celebrates 15 years of Canstruction in Jackson.

Tuesday evening, supporters of RIFA celebrated before the actual event in September with food, music, and guest speakers.

RIFA Marketing and Event Coordinator Lindsay Dawkins explains a little of what this year’s Canstruction will look like.

“Teams of churches and businesses and industries, come together and they build these giant structures, like 10 feet by 10 feet high, completely out of canned food items,” said Dawkins.

The Canstruction will be September 26 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.