UPDATE: Baby found safe, Amber Alert canceled

UPDATE: The missing baby has been found safe and Graham is now in custody, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Earlier story:

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A statewide AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for Rose Graham.

Rose is an 11-month-old black female with black hair, brown eyes, 22 inches tall, and 22 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue onesie.

Rose is with her biological father, Roscoe Graham, a 25-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’11” tall, and 185 pounds.

Roscoe is reported to be suicidal and in possession of a weapon. They were last seen in the 7500 block of Lowrance Road in Memphis.

If you have information regarding the location of Rose or Roscoe, please contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or Detective Dotson at the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (901) 379-7625.