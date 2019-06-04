TWRA reports no boating-related fatalities over Memorial Day weekend

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says there were no boating-related fatalities reported over Memorial Day weekend.

This marks the fifth year in a row without a boating fatality over the holiday weekend, according to the TWRA.

There were five injury incidents and six property damage incidents reported from May 24-27.

TWRA boating and law enforcement officers made 21 boating under the influence arrests, the most since the same number was reported in 2016 over the holiday weekend, according to the TWRA.

The number is an increase from 10 in 2018, when they say rain slowed activity on the water across the state.