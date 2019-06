JACKSON, Tenn. — Starting Thursday, shoppers can get up early to search for antiques and treasures at an annual yard sale event.

The 16th annual Highway 70 Yard Sale kicks off at 7 a.m. Thursday.

You can join treasure hunters, antique collectors and flea market lovers for the sale.

Organizers continue to build upon the success of the longstanding sale featuring items to satisfy the deal seekers.

It will run through this Saturday, June 8.