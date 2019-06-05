Apple wall plug adapter recall information

Apple has announced a recall for one of its adapters. The company is recalling hundreds of thousands of its three-prong wall plug adapters included in world travel adapter kits.

The three-pronged AC wall plug adapters can reportedly break and expose the metal portion of the adapter, posing an electric shock risk.

Apple has received six reports from other countries of wall plug adapters breaking and consumers being shocked.

The adapters were sold at Apple Stores and other electronic stores as well as online.

If you have one of these adapters, you should stop using it and contact Apple for a free replacement.

You can reach Apple anytime at 800-275-2273, or visit www.apple.com, click on Support and then click on Apple Three-Prong AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program at the bottom of the page.