Dogs need homes as Arkansas shelter prepares to close

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dozens of dogs are in need of new homes after a shelter announces it will close.

In less than two months, Fort Smith’s HOPE Humane Society will close its doors for good.

Shelter staff are asking for help finding homes for almost 50 dogs, all pit bull or pit mixes.

Workers say they do not know what will happen to them if they cannot find a rescue or individuals to adopt the dogs.

If you would like to help these dogs, you can find more information on the HOPE Humane Society website. You can also find them on Facebook.