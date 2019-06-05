Funeral Services for Helen Mercer, age 96, will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Mercer died Friday, May 31, 2019 at her residence.

Visitation for Mrs. Mercer will begin Friday morning, June 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Mercer will lie-in-state at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home on Saturday morning, June 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

