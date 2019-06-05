Hot And Humid Today

Weather Update: Wednesday, June 5 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off on a much more warm and humid note. Temps never dropped out of the 70s for anyone. It will hit you the minute you walk out the door!

The stratocumulus layer of clouds currently present will break up and give way to mainly sunny skies through mid to late morning. They will be replaced by cumulus clouds this afternoon, along with a few isolated thunderstorms. The main threat with any isolated storms will be brief heavy rain along with thunder and lightning.



