Jackson Housing Authority rescinds vouchers unexpectedly

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Housing Authority distributes housing vouchers to thousands of families each year. But this year, they had to rescind dozens of those vouchers, leaving some with no place to go.

One Jackson woman, who did not want to be identified, says she received a voucher for Section 8 housing and had already made plans to move into her new residence. But last week, the JHA rescinded more than 40 vouchers, leaving some without a place to go.

“She says that she’s sorry, but sorry won’t do it for me because now I’m in a situation where I don’t have anywhere to go at this point,” the woman said.

Executive Director with the Jackson Housing Authority, Greg Reid, explained the situation.

“We had to make the decision to pull back because we can’t fund them, and we don’t want to put families in the program where we won’t be able to sustain them,” said Reid.

Reid says they attempt to predict how many people will leave the program in any given year. But because more people stayed in the program, the JHA couldn’t fulfill the number of vouchers they distributed.

Reid says they advise voucher recipients to not make plans to move out until they received word from JHA. The woman WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with claims she was told to notify her landlord of her plans at an orientation event in late April.

“I was told to give my landlord a notice that I would be moving, because I couldn’t qualify for the place that I lived in,” said the woman.

Reid says he empathizes with those whose vouchers were rescinded. The woman says, it’s too little, too late.

“I’m not sure of what I’m going to do, it’s been just a couple days–well a day now–and I’m not sure what I’m going to do,” she said.