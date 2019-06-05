Lots of Rain Coming Over the Next Several Days

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, June 5th

Showers and thunderstorms have mostly stayed to our south today but we’re expecting that to change as we go into the evening. The activity to our south is moving north-east and bringing locally heavy downpours to areas mainly south of I-40.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the evening – especially south of the interstate. We’ll start to see more activity tomorrow with rain returning early on in the day. Expect temperatures to only drop to the lower 70s by sunrise Thursday with cloudy and muggy conditions.

Scattered thunderstorms may become embedded within scattered showers in West Tennessee tomorrow. There’s still a potential for heavy downpours but only a low risk for severe weather. Temperatures will only warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s tomorrow as a result. A lot more rain is coming especially through the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest forecast, including the forecast rainfall totals, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

