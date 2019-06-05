Man charged with attempted murder after police witness shooting

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A man faces an attempted murder charge after a Tuesday night shooting leaves another man seriously injured.

Joseph Granger, 27, of Union City is charged with attempted second-degree murder, according to a news release from the Union City Police Department.

Police say the victim, a Memphis man, was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to Memphis.

Officers responded around 8:15 p.m. to a disturbance on Nash Street near East Gate Village Apartments, according to the release.

When police arrived, an officer saw Granger shoot the victim multiple times, the release says.

Police say Granger at first appeared not to notice that officers had arrived. They say he immediately complied when he saw police, put down the gun and was taken into custody.

Granger is being held in the Obion County Jail until he is arraigned Thursday.