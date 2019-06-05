Mugshots : Madison County : 06/04/19 – 06/05/19 June 5, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/10Terrica Holliday Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10David Lewis Theft over $1,000, failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Darryl Lewis Theft over $1,000, failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Marsha Batchelor DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Michael Douglas Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Manuel Gomez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Michael Springfield Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Tavis Hogsett Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Jeston Knox Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Terry McClellan Habitual motor offender Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/05/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore