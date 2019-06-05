Mugshots : Madison County : 06/04/19 – 06/05/19

1/10 Terrica Holliday Aggravated assault

2/10 David Lewis Theft over $1,000, failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance

3/10 Darryl Lewis Theft over $1,000, failure to pay a fine imposed by ordinance

4/10 Marsha Batchelor DUI



5/10 Michael Douglas Criminal trespass

6/10 Manuel Gomez Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/10 Michael Springfield Violation of community corrections

8/10 Tavis Hogsett Violation of community corrections



9/10 Jeston Knox Violation of probation

10/10 Terry McClellan Habitual motor offender





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/04/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/05/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.