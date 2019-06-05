Polaris recall information

Polaris has announced a recall for two of their off-road vehicles.

The 2019 RZR XP 4 Turbo-S is being recalled due to the possibility of a break failure.

Polaris has received 11 reports of break failures, resulting in one crash and a rollover incident.

Polaris is also recalling its 2019 Ranger EV. The company has received eight reports of these vehicles accelerating unexpectedly due to an incorrectly wired harness.

If you have one of these off-road vehicles, stop using it and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

You can reach Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or visit www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Product Safety Recalls page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.