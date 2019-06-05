Police investigate vandalism at Bemis Park

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public for information as they investigate a recent vandalism at Bemis Park.

Jackson police discovered Tuesday that someone had vandalized the park, located on South Missouri Street, by pouring white paint on the picnic tables and also dumping white paint into the water fountain, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).