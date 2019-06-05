Police seek to ID person of interest in ID theft investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a case of identity theft and seek to identify a person of interest.

Police say the identity theft involved both Verizon Wireless and Best Buy on Vann Drive, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

Surveillance video from April 5 captures an unidentified man fraudulently using someone else’s information to open a line of credit, according to the release.

Police say the man then made a large purchase.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).