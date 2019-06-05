TN tourism officials track kids’ laughs to gauge state destinations

Tennessee tourism officials say they have counted kids’ laughs to help parents weigh their trip options.

The Department of Tourist Development says it equipped more than 200 kids with wearable “laugh trackers” last month for over 450 hours.

The attractions they tried out included Discovery Park of America in Union City, the Children’s Museum of Memphis, the Nashville Zoo, Fall Creek Falls, the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga, Hands On! Discovery Center and Dollywood.

More than 36,000 laughs were recorded.

The results and reviews are available on the “Kid Reviewed” website.