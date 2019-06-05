Woman faces DUI charge after Highland crash

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman has been charged with driving under the influence after a Tuesday afternoon crash.

Marsha Batchelor, 37, of Jackson was charged after the two-vehicle crash that occurred around 5:30 p.m. on North Highland Avenue at Lambuth Boulevard, according to court documents.

Police reported that Batchelor had been drinking.

Court documents did not provide any further details about the crash, including what caused the wreck.

Police said Tuesday that three people were injured in the crash and one of them was airlifted to Vanderbilt.