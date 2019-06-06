Highway 70 Yard Sale kicks off in West Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Despite the rain, a West Tennessee tradition kicked off Thursday morning along Highway 70.

“We’re selling everything, and you’ll see people sell all sorts of stuff,” vendor Bobby Johnson said. “Everything from lawn equipment and tools to lingerie and clothing, winter clothes, summer clothes, toys, glassware — we sold two porch swings, so you just never know.”

This is Johnson’s first year of doing the Highway 70 Yard Sale. Vendors get out early to set up shop and wait for the crowd.

“We actually got out here about 6:30 and started setting up, and we started selling stuff at 7, and sold a lot early. We’ve had a lot of good traffic,” Johnson said.

Not as many people were out due to the rain chance, but some vendors say they’ll be out rain or shine.

“We’ll be here tomorrow and Saturday too,” Johnson said.

Johnson’s favorite part of the yard sale that stretches from Memphis to Nashville is the people.

“We enjoy seeing all the people, and selling things we don’t need and seeing people find treasures. It’s good for everybody,” Johnson said.

The Highway 70 Yard Sale started 16 years ago.