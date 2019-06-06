Jackson bail bondsmen charged with felony tax evasion, theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — The owners of a Jackson bail bonds business have been arrested on felony tax evasion and theft charges.

Darryl Lewis, 55, and David Lewis, 60, the owners of Lewis Bail Bonds, were arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

A Madison County grand jury returned indictments June 3 for charges of felony tax evasion and felony theft over $10,000, the release says.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

If convicted, both men could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each Class E felony, according to the release. They could also be sentenced to a maximum of six years and fined up to $10,000 for the Class C felony.

Their bond was set at $5,000 each.