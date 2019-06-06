John Joseph Christie IV

John Joseph Christie IV, better known as Jack or Jackie to friends and family, passed into eternity at 4:09 A.M. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

He was the son of Jack Christie Sr. and Eva Marie Barnhill Christie, born July 7, 1937 in Jackson, Tennessee, where he lived his entire life.

He graduated from Jackson High School in 1956. He attended Lambuth College. He entered the United States Army in December 1960, serving on active duty at Fort McClellan, Alabama. He was deployed to Tyndall AFB near Panama City, Florida during the Cuban Missile Crisis of October 1962. He remained there until his honorable discharge from the service on December 7, 1962. He served in the Tennessee National Guard for two years.

In 1957, Jack began a long career with the Tennessee Department of Transportation, Region 4 Road Design Department. After returning from military service, he resumed his work there and retired on June 30, 1997, with nearly 40 years service.

Jack was an active member of the North Jackson Church of Christ, serving in different capacities over the years—Bible class teacher, deacon, cook for the men’s Bible class monthly breakfasts, serving at the Lord’s Table, and as a member of the group that prepared the Sunday offering for the bank. He also served as a church bus driver, picking up those who needed transportation to class and worship services. He drove many mission groups to and from airports in Memphis and Nashville, often in the middle of the night. He drove the bus for the Primetimers fellowship group for several years. He used his personal car to take people to doctors’ appointments. He served with a group of retired men who mowed and trimmed yards for elderly and widowed church members. Along with friends, he visited the sick and shut-ins.

On February 8, 1963, he married the love of his life, Mary Frances Summer, who survives; and to their union were born a precious daughter, Cynthia Lindsey (Clint), and a beloved son, David Glenn Christie. Their delightful and fun grandchildren, Alaina Weaver and Garrett Evans affectionately called them “Gangy” and “Gampa,” names taken up by their lovable and sweet great-grandchildren, Riley Weaver (age six) and Marley Weaver (age two).

Also surviving is a brother, Paul Bryan Christie (Judy) of Colorado; several cousins to whom he had close ties; and nieces and nephews for whom he had great affection. His church family dearly loved him and will miss his cheerful greetings and genuine smiles.