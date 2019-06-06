Joseph Wayne Parsons, age 86, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, ascended the stairway to Heaven on Friday afternoon, May 31, 2019.

Funeral Services for Mr. Parsons will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Somerville with Rev. Kyle Bomar, a United Methodist minister, officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. Visitations for Mr. Parsons will be from 6 to 9 P.M. Friday June 7, 2019 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville and from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church of Somerville. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.

Joe was born December 13, 1932 in Somerville, Tennessee, the son of the late Samuel A. Parsons and Ellis Smalley Parsons. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1950 and was married October 27, 1955 to Betty Jean Williams Parsons. He enjoyed playing the guitar and fiddle. In addition to playing instruments, he also loved fishing, hunting and farming.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Janet Parsons of Somerville, TN; his granddaughter, Nicole Ramirez (Anthony) of Oakland, TN; and two grandchildren, Lucy Kate Ramirez and Elliott Ramirez. He also leaves two sons-in-law, Ray DeAngelis, Marty Alvarado and six step-grandchildren, Michael DeAngelis (Jenny) of Germantown, TN, David DeAngelis (Kristen) of Germantown, TN, Ashley DeAngelis Gussoni (Nick) of Nashville, TN.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Williams Parsons who died October 23, 2015 and two daughters, Betty Jo Alvarado and Marianne DeAngelis; and his brother, Edwin Parsons.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be John Sullivan, Ricky Jenkins, Danny King, Hank Herron, Billy Ross Doyle and Michael DeAngelis. Honorary pallbearers will be Cathey Dandridge, Sammy Parsons, Ray Motley, Darrin Doyle and Roy Gobble.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.