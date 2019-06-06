Loraine A. DeSouza

Loraine A. DeSouza, age 74, died Monday, June 3, 2019 in Collierville, TN at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House. She was born in New Castle, PA, the daughter of the late Raymond and Dolly Montgomery Owrey. She was retired as a registered nurse. A member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, she was an artist and loved to paint, enjoyed needlework, and making quilts.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dr. William (Bill) DeSouza of Medina, TN; one son, Cyp (Laurie) DeSouza of Collierville, TN; one daughter, Jennifer DeSouza of Germantown, TN; two brothers, Herb (Lori) Owrey of Jackson, TN and Wesley (Debbie) Owrey of Youngstown, OH; and two grandchildren.

SERVICES: The family will be receiving friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. with a service following at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father David Graham officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be directed to Wounded Warrior Project- Donor Care Center, P.O. Box 758541 Topeka, Kansas 66675 (woundedwarriorproject.org), or charity of your choice.

