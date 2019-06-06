More information about new VA health care options

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Wednesday final community care regulations under the MISSION Act. The law makes several changes to VA care that went into effect Thursday.

The new urgent care benefit gives eligible veterans treatment of minor injures and illnesses, such as colds, sore throats and minor skin infections, outside of a VA facility.

You can find more information about the changes at the VA website.

You can also find more information about urgent care eligibility, community care eligibility and MISSION Act implementation at www.missionact.va.gov.