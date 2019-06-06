Mugshots : Madison County : 06/05/19 – 06/06/19 June 6, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/22Elenia Wilson Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/22Nicholas Thomas Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/22Aaron Boykin Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 4/22Akia Cotharn Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/22Mahinder Bhinder Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/22Brandon Jones Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 7/22Darrell Brown Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/22Dexter Moore Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 9/22Divante Cooper Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/22James Sheppard False imprisonment, assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/22Jeanette Haley Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 12/22Justin Staten Schedule I & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 13/22Lowell McCoy Leaving the scene of accident Show Caption Hide Caption 14/22Marsarena Anderson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/22Mason Cowans Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 16/22Matthew Scoggin Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 17/22Robert McGee Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/22Tanya Akines Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 19/22Terry Grace Identity theft Show Caption Hide Caption 20/22Tony Jones Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 21/22Trellis McKinnie Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 22/22Zannie Pearson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/06/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore