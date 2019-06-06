Mugshots : Madison County : 06/05/19 – 06/06/19

1/22 Elenia Wilson Failure to appear

2/22 Nicholas Thomas Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/22 Aaron Boykin Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

4/22 Akia Cotharn Violation of probation



5/22 Mahinder Bhinder Simple domestic assault

6/22 Brandon Jones Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, schedule I drug violations

7/22 Darrell Brown Violation of probation

8/22 Dexter Moore Identity theft



9/22 Divante Cooper Assault

10/22 James Sheppard False imprisonment, assault

11/22 Jeanette Haley Shoplifting

12/22 Justin Staten Schedule I & IV drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



13/22 Lowell McCoy Leaving the scene of accident

14/22 Marsarena Anderson Violation of community corrections

15/22 Mason Cowans Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

16/22 Matthew Scoggin Driving on revoked/suspended license



17/22 Robert McGee Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/22 Tanya Akines Identity theft

19/22 Terry Grace Identity theft

20/22 Tony Jones Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, fugitive-hold for other agency



21/22 Trellis McKinnie Reckless endangerment

22/22 Zannie Pearson Failure to comply













































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/05/19 and 7 a.m. on 06/06/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.