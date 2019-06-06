Scattered Showers Continue Off And On

Weather Update: Thursday, June 6 —

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. Scattered showers have taken over as expected today. A broad area of tropical moisture continues streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. there is however pocket of dry air aloft rotating around the broad upper low, which is centered just north of Dallas, TX. This will actually temporarily shut down the heavier rain as the main moist conveyor is severed from the tropical connection. This will leave us to deal with the upper low through the weekend. That will maintain the chance of rain through the rest of the work week and this weekend as well.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv