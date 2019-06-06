Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Overnight

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, June 5th

So far, just about two-tenths of an inch of rain has fallen in Jackson but other areas like Huntingdon have only seen a few hundredths of an inch of rain fall so far! The rain has remained on the lighter side today but heavy showers are possible overnight. We may get some thunderstorms to bring West Tennessee localized downpours through early Friday morning.

TONIGHT

Showers will continue to fall in West Tennessee this evening but the rain won’t be leaving tonight! In fact, thunderstorms should develop in the area after midnight bringing locally heavy downpours and frequent lightning in some spots. Temperatures will only drop to the upper 60s by sunrise on Friday.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible in West Tennessee from the morning to evening on Friday before we get a break overnight. Watch for isolated downpours today that may cause localized flash flooding! High temperatures will be right around 80°F tomorrow. More rain comes through over the weekend, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

