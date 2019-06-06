Thomas Johnston

Thomas Johnston, 84, died on June 3, 2019 at Jackson Madison Co. General Hospital.

He was born on April 8, 1935 in Jackson, TN, the son of the late William Thomas Johnston, Sr. and Ellender Whitman Johnston. He was a graduate of Northside High School. Thomas started his career in the airlines industry as a Customer Service Agent in 1967 with Southern Airlines transitioning to Republic Airlines and retiring in 1997 from Northwest Airlines. He was a tractor enthusiast and enjoyed raising and running beagles. He also enjoyed farming for several years and being in the outdoors. He was a member of Englewood Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce Miles Johnston; three daughters, Sherry L. Johnston, Laura J. Rahm and husband Charles and Linda K. Johnston; his grandchildren, Dr. Charlie Rahm and wife Kimber and Dr. Elizabeth Rahm; sisters, Faye Floyd, Elaine Roberts and husband Don and Anne Burke and husband David; a sister-in-law, Judy Johnston and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Marvin Johnston in 2009.

SERVICES: A funeral will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2019 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Dr. Brent Lay and Dr. Phil Jett officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery, with his nephew Jim Johnston officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Arrington Funeral Directors.

Pallbearers will be Dr. Charlie Rahm, Jim Johnston, Alan Floyd, Lonnie Montgomery, Brad Burke, Stacy Webb and Edward Coffman.

Honorary pallbearers will be James Stewart, Wayne Exum, Wayne Green, Cleve Dunavant and Tom Bentley

Memorial donations are to be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668.1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com